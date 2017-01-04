Two men arrested for string of robberies in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with eight robberies in Virginia Beach.
On January 3 at 4:41 p.m., a black male entered the Cricket Wireless on South Independence Boulevard. The man pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man left the store and got into a car. No injuries were reported.
A Virginia Beach Police officer identified the suspect vehicle, located the suspects and arrested them.
Police charged Brandon Ricardo Setzer, 22, with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.
Jesse Queshawn Bray, 22, is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Police say the charges stem from the following robberies:
- 1/3/17, 4:41 p.m., at Cricket Wireless, 2088 S. Independence Boulevard
- 1/2/17, 2:24 p.m., Metro PCS, 5033 Virginia Beach Boulevard
- 1/2/16, 2:48 p.m., Metro PCS, 4876 Princess Anne Road
- 12/31/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 6661 Indian River Road
- 12/30/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 2104 Pleasure House Road
- 12/16/2016, 4:30 p.m., Boost Mobile, 649 Newtown Road
- 12/16/2016, 7:20 p.m., Citgo, 5820 Northampton Boulevard
- 12/16/16, 7:30 p.m., 7:28 p.m., 5650 Virginia Beach Boulevard