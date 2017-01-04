Two men arrested for string of robberies in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with eight robberies in Virginia Beach.

On January 3 at 4:41 p.m., a black male entered the Cricket Wireless on South Independence Boulevard. The man pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man left the store and got into a car. No injuries were reported.

A Virginia Beach Police officer identified the suspect vehicle, located the suspects and arrested them.

Police charged Brandon Ricardo Setzer, 22, with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.

Jesse Queshawn Bray, 22, is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say the charges stem from the following robberies: