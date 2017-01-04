Suffolk man arrested in connection to fire at Suffolk Towers apartment building

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 52-year-old Suffolk man was arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at the Suffolk Towers Apartments that occurred early New Year’s Day.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the building in the 100 block of North Main Street just after 4 a.m.

The crews arrived to find the fire alarms in the building were activated and they smelled smoke and burning wood in the lobby.

The fire was found in a first floor storage area, contained, and marked under control by 4:30 a.m. However, smoke had spread throughout the building.

The building was ventilated and residents were allowed to return. No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

After an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, Bryan Alan Cadwell, 52, a resident of the building, was arrested on charges of Attempted Arson of an Occupied Dwelling and Arson of an Occupied Dwelling.

He is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.