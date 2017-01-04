Smoke detectors help Chesapeake residents escape house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults were able to safely escape from a fire in their Portlock home early Wednesday.

Firefighters from the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to the home in the 4000 block of 4th Street at 4:48 a.m.

Arriving six minutes later, crews found smoke coming from the one-story home. The fire was brought under control by 5:08 a.m.

The blaze caused significant damage to the kitchen. The cause is currently under investigation.

Working smoke detectors awakened the residents, allowing them to escape safely. No one was injured.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.