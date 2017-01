× Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery of Title Max Loans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery at the Title Max Loans on 1943 Victory Boulevard.

The call came in at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the two robbers came into the store and demanded money. At least one of them was armed.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.