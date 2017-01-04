Mom is brutally attacked during a home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Mom is brutally attacked with a gun during a home invasion. Tami Russell is suffering from a broken vertebra in her neck, three broken ribs and a broken jaw.

"I'm in a lot of pain right now, but that’s to be expected due to the ribs and so forth," said Russell.

Russell said it happened the day after Christmas when she was home with a friend. Her doorbell rang and her friend opened the door. That's when she said a man forced himself into her home with a gun demanding money and presents.

“He was hitting me with the side, the butt of a gun," said Russell, who added the suspect was trying to get her to prove she didn't have any money hiding in her clothes.