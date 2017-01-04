Hampton Police investigate after bystander hurt in shootout near high school

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot near Bethel High School Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Burton Street around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an exchange of gunfire between an individual and the occupant(s) inside of a vehicle.

During the incident, the individual that was injured was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of Bethel High School and does not appear to be involved in the incident.

There was an additional vehicle that was struck by gunfire while traveling through the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Burton Street. The occupant of that vehicle was not injured.

The victim’s injuries are considered non life threatening.

If you have any information that could help police call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.