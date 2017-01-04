Hampton Health Dept. looking for dog that bit someone at dog park on New Year’s Day

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Health Department is looking for a dog that bit someone on New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred at the Ridgway Bark Park, on Fox Hill Road near E. Mercury Boulevard.

The dog is described as a medium-sized, black and brown dog, approximately 30-40 pounds, and the owner was heard to call him Sidney.

Officials say the dog was with a man and a young boy.

The man is described as a white male, approximately in his 50s. The boy is described as being approximately 10-years-old.

Unless the Hampton Health Department is able to locate the dog, the victim may have to undergo rabies shots.

Anyone with knowledge of dog fitting this description in that area of the city should call the Hampton Health Department at (757) 727-2570 or the Hampton Animal Control at (757) 727-6111 or 727-8311.

The dog will not be removed from the home or put to sleep. Dogs suspected of biting someone are generally confined for a ten-day observation period, usually at the home of the owner.