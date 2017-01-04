× First Warning Storm: Tracking a couple of snow chances

Tracking a couple of snow chances….Don’t let your guard down! The First Warning Storm Team is constantly updating its forecast for the potential for snow over the next few days.

As we move through our Wednesday, expect a lot of clouds. Some peeks of sunshine are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Our first push of colder weather moves in tonight. So we’ll see overnight temperatures settling into the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Late Thursday night into Friday morning, we’ll have to watch for some moisture moving in courtesy of an area of low pressure along the coast. Since some cold air will be in place as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s, we’ll likely see a rain/snow mix for parts of the area into early Friday morning. The best potential for snow will likely be for areas for the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula and the Northern Neck. Snow could accumulate to less than 1″ in those areas. Most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina would see a cold rain on Friday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 40s.

Then, things get a bit more interesting late Friday into Saturday. Another area of low pressure will track along or near our coast, bringing a better potential for snow. However, that snow will all depend on the storm’s track. If the low tracks closer to the coast, we could see more measurable snow. If the low moves farther south and east, our snow chances would drop significantly. Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday. On Sunday, we’re expecting sun with highs in the mid 30s.

This Afternoon: Clouds. A Little Sun. Breezy at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Overnight Rain/Snow Possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/S 5-10 mph.

Friday: AM Rain/Snow Mix Possible (50%) Then, Chance of Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

