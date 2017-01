Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It is believed that seasonal affective disorder impacts as many as 10 million Americans. SAD is a condition of depression that is related to a lack of light during dark months. Bad weather, cold temperatures and the dark days of winter months in the northern hemisphere can affect individuals profoundly.

Dr. Douglas Chessen from Newport News is on Coast Live to help us understand SAD and how it is treated, including techniques with special lights.