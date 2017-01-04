× Delta issues waivers for flights in Norfolk, Newport News ahead of possible snowfall

NORFOLK, Va. – Delta Airlines is already issuing weather-related waivers ahead of possible snowfall on January 6 and 7.

The airline is asking people to check flight statuses often for any changes.

Among the affected cities are Norfolk (ORF) and Newport News (PHF).

Anyone who needs to reschedule a flight because of the weather can do that by going to Delta.com.

Rebooked travel must begin no later than January 10, 2017.

You are allowed to change your flight in areas where the weather is bad, even if your flight has not been canceled.