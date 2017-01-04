City of Norfolk receives grant to improve waterfront properties

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk will receive up to $200,000 in grant funding to improve Harbor Park, Newton’s Creek watershed and Fort Norfolk areas.

Norfolk is the only city in Virginia to receive the grant. Only 18 other cities in the U.S. will receive the grant, which is part of the EPA’s Brownfields Area-Wide Planning Program.

Mayor Kenneth Alexander and EPA Assistant Administrator Mathy Stanislaus will make an official announcement 2 p.m. Thursday at the Norfolk Amtrak Station, located at 280 Park Avenue.

The revitalization of Harbor Park is part of the Coastal Adaptation and Community Transportation plan. The restoration of the Newton’s Creek bed is set to prevent flooding in the area and provide a new open space corridor for residents.