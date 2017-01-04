Attorney: Anthony Burfoot granted extension to file post verdict motions challenging guilty verdicts

NORFOLK, Va. – The attorney for City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot told News 3 Wednesday that the court granted an extension to file post verdict motions challenging the guilty verdicts.

Attorney Andrew Sacks said Burfoot now has until Monday, Jan. 9 to file.

Sacks said the motions will focus in part on whether jurors followed the judges instructions about carefully weighing all evidence and testimony when he was found guilty on December 17.

There were about 90 witnesses who took the stand during the trial. Jury deliberations took about six hours against the Norfolk City Treasurer.

The day of the verdict Sacks said, “It’s very disappointing and discouraging. The process that we worked for, for so long doesn’t appear it was considered as thoroughly as it should’ve been.”

A jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.

He was facing four perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Meanwhile, Burfoot is expected in court Friday for two separate issues involving efforts to recall him from office.

There were two separate motions filed that will be presented to the judge in Norfolk City Court.

Burfoot said he will not step down as Norfolk City Treasurer and has maintained his innocence. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.