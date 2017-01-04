9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels

J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall Tuesday of certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food, according to the FDA.

The cat food is being recalled after possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) were found in the food. According to the FDA, cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks could be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures. If your cat displays any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Customers who have purchased the recalled cans of cat food should immediately stop feeding it to their cats and call 1-800-828-9980 or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

The affected product was distributed to a customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

Here is the full list: