9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels

Posted 11:46 am, January 4, 2017, by

J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall Tuesday of certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food, according to the FDA.

The cat food is being recalled after possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) were found in the food. According to the FDA, cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks could be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures. If your cat displays any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Customers who have purchased the recalled cans of cat food should immediately stop feeding it to their cats and call 1-800-828-9980 or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

The affected product was distributed to a customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

Here is the full list:

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case
9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003670
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910002860
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003640
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410
9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910000312
9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420
9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003660
EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114
Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120
Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk
13 oz each		 8113109609
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119
Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

 