Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain again today, snow chances later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More rain and possible storms… Expect widespread clouds, drizzle, and areas of dense fog this morning. We will see more rain today with our best chance from mid-morning to midday. Showers will become more scattered this afternoon. Most areas will see an additional 0.5” to 1” of rainfall today. Strong to severe storm are possible today with gusty winds as our biggest threat. The highest potential for severe storms will be in NE NC for areas near and south of the Albemarle Sound. Highs today will warm into the low 60s.

We will finally have a chance to dry out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Much colder air pushes in for the end of the week. Expect highs in the low 40s on Thursday and the upper 30s on Friday. We are watching a chance for a rain/snow mix late Thursday night and into Friday. As of now, moisture looks fairly limited but still worth keeping an eye on.

The cold air will stick around for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the 20s. We are tracking another chance for snowflakes on Saturday. There continues to be a lot of inconsistency among the forecast models. Please stay tuned for updates on this system.

Today: Cloudy, Fog, Rain (90%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E/S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 3rd

2002 Winter Storm: 7.7″ snow Richmond, 6.6″ snow Norfolk, 3.0″ snow Salisbury

