Suffolk Police search for runaway endangered teen, in need of medication

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway endangered teen.

17-year-old Mary Nicole Rawls was last seen on Sunday when she left her home at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Mary was last seen wearing black leggings, a coral shirt, black cowgirl boots and a Cowboys NFL slim-fit jacket.

Mary is described as 5’1”, 170 pounds, with light brown medium length hair and hazel eyes.

Mary has a medical condition that requires medication which she did not take with her, therefore making her endangered.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ms. Rawls, please call 911 or your local Police Department.