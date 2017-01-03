Saint Jude Dream Home construction underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is less than two months from completion.

"It's just an unbelievable opportunity," said Rick Savino with Kirbor Homes.

Kirbor Homes broke ground on the 3600 square foot home nearly three months ago. With six bedrooms, a large media room, and décor from Value City, the 2017 St. Jude Dream is sure to bring in more funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital than ever before.

"It gives the community a great way to see what St. Jude does in Memphis, and across the country, and our local community here,” said Libby Hurley.

On average, the St. Jude Dream Home raffle raises $1.4 million each year. Raffle tickets for the home are $100.

“No family ever pays for treatment, travel, housing or food,” said Hurley. “All the family should worry about I helping their child live.”

Open house for the dream home begin in March.