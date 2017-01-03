Police looking for two suspects after fist fight at Newport News deli ends in shooting

Photo Gallery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects after a fight ended in gunshots.
According to police, two men got into a fist fight at the Bowie Market and Deli on 833 Ivy Avenue.
During the fight, another man came into the store, pulled out a gun and shot one of the two fighting men in the leg.
The uninjured fighter and shooter got into a maroon colored 4-door sedan and drove away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.972069 -76.410818