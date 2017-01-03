NO TOMORROW new episode, Tuesday 1/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“No Woman No Cry” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

EVIE IS TORN BETWEEN XAVIER AND TIMOTHY – Evie (Tori Anderson) is struggling with her feelings between a newly confident Timothy (Jesse Rath) and a more emotionally available Xavier (Joshua Sasse). Kareema (Sarayu Blue) takes a big step in her relationship, while Deirdre (Amy Pietz) is having some doubts about her future. Jonathan Langdon also stars. Scott McCabe and Tory Stanton wrote the episode, directed by Greg Beeman (#111). Original airdate 1/3/2017.