Mom driving home from church service ‘catches bullet’ fired into car

RICHMOND, Va. — A mother driving home from a late-night church service with her two children was struck by a stray bullet early New Year’s Day, according to WTVR.
LaShawnda Pratt’s finger was shattered by a bullet 15 minutes into 2017.
After undergoing surgery Sunday morning, Pratt now has pins in her pinky finger.
Pratt said she was headed towards the interstate when she heard gunfire.
The young mother said she threw up her hand and basically caught the bullet when her windshield shattered.
Pratt believes the random gunfire came from Creighton Court where officers were spotted later in the day Sunday.
Pratt said she hoped police can find the gunman.
“Just stop shooting on New Year’s,” Pratt said. “I got a registered gun and I don’t go out and shoot just because I can.”
Pratt, who is out of work and trying to heal, said she never imagined something like this would affect her family.