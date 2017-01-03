× Local chocolatier prepares for National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day in the U.S. and a local chocolatier is keeping it fresh and tasty.

Schakolad Chocolate Factory is located at Hilltop in Virginia Beach and owner and chocolatier Julie Keller has been whipping up some fresh chocolate for the past 8 years.

According to the National Confectioners Association – in the 1700s in England cherries were covered in a chocolate liqueur but when the treat came to america we covered them in straight chocolate.

Some chocolate covered cherries are actually just a liquid filled chocolate capsule, but at Schakolad you wont find any without the actual fruit.

This treat is considered a mid-winter pick me up, and Keller said she has some very dedicated customers who come in just for her dark chocolate, milk chocolate or white chocolate covered cherries.

Around the holidays these are not the only winter treats flying off the shelves. As Valentine’s Day approaches the shop is busy making heart molds, chocolate roses and numerous gift baskets with candy galore! They even make some of their chocolate using local beer and wine.