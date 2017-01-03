FREQUENCY new episode, Wednesday 1/4 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Edison Effect” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FREQUENCY IS BACK WITH A NEW EPISODE – Frank (Riley Smith) and Raimy (Peyton List) put a plan in motion for Frank to kill the Nightingale. Frank finds himself agonizing over whether it’s the right thing to do, and Raimy is confronted with an unexpected moral decision. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Anthony Ruivivar, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by John Dove (#110). Original air date 1/4/2017.