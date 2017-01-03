× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 9:00 AM

Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM

JAMESTOWN-SCOTLAND FERRY TO RUN AT REDUCED CAPACITY: Pocahontas Out for Maintenance

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry passengers are advised the fleet’s largest boat, the Pocahontas, will be taken out of service for maintenance on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for approximately two weeks.

The Williamsburg and Surry vessels will continue to carry motorists across the James River using the normal ferry schedule. While the Pocahontas is in the shipyard, there will be a reduction in capacity of approximately 20 vehicles an hour for daily ferry operations. Drivers may experience minor delays and VDOT urges regular ferry passengers to build a few more minutes into their daily commute.

Motorists can call the ferry hotline 24-hours a day at 1-800-VAFERRY, visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app, or listen to Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680AM for current traffic and travel information.

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE: Through Friday, Jan. 6th – New toll rates in place for 2017

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Full Midtown Tunnel directional closure from Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

I-264 East: Double lane closure near Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5 from 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. The on-ramp to I-264 East from Portsmouth Boulevard will also be closed during the above times.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES: Through January 6th

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: There will be a single right-lane closure on I-64 between the Industrial Park Drive overpass and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) eastbound on January 3, and westbound on January 4, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west as follows: At the Fort Eustis Boulevard bridge on January 3-7, starting at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning. Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Lee Hall (exit 247), January 3-5, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Eastbound single-lane closures January 3-5 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures northbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound January 3-5 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel dual-lane closures January 3-4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Westbound Runway Tunnel dual-lane closures January 5 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

VA-199 Westbound, James City County : Alternating lane closures westbound on VA-199 at VA-132 over College Creek. One lane will remain open at all times: January 3-4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County : Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times: September 6- January 6 from noon until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County : Consecutive single-lane closures southbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times: December 6-January 6 from noon until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: January 3-6 from 6 a.m. until noon.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.