CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND all new back-to-back episodes, Friday 1/6 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Who Is Josh’s Soup Fairy?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

REBECCA TRIES TO MAKE AMENDS WITH PAULA — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) jumps at the chance to repair her relationship with Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), which includes babysitting Tommy (guest star Steele Stebbins). Meanwhile, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) has a revelation that forces him to re-evaluate things. Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Linda Mendoza (#208). Original airdate 1/6/2017.

“When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

REBECCA GETS A NEW BOSS — When Darryl (Pete Gardner) sells the law firm, the new boss Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) threatens layoffs, which causes everyone to go into panic mode. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), determined to save everyone’s jobs, goes to extreme measures to prove Nathaniel wrong. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell also star. Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#209). Original airdate 1/6/2017.