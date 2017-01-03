Getting better organized is a new year's resolution on many lists. But how do you get started? Lisa and Justyna from Ideal Organizing Solutions in Virginia Beach have some advice.
3 easy ways to get organized in 2017
-
Getting the most bang for your travel buck
-
Trump’s Virginia campaign chair fired for organizing protest
-
A look at what’s hot in tech for the holidays on Coast Live
-
Life Hacks: 12 ways to use everyday items for new purposes
-
Mariah Carey walks off stage after technical snag
-
-
Father fights off gunman during Craigslist puppy sale
-
Mom who escaped New Year’s Eve house fire: ‘I wish I had a smoke detector’
-
New year, new you? What you need to know before getting a gym membership this new year
-
Celebrate Dogtoberfest in Norfolk!
-
‘Real Simple’ breaks down the best ways to organize your home
-
-
Virginia ABC stores to open on New Year’s Day for first time ever
-
Home hacks: 12 new uses for everyday items
-
Portsmouth Police identify man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting