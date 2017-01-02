Watch WTKR News 3 programming on 27.2

WTKR News 3 is currently broadcasting on Antenna TV, WGNT 27.2 while crews are working to repair a problem at the WTKR transmitter site.

Anyone using an antenna on their television to receive WTKR is currently affected by this outage and can tune to WGNT 27.2 for now to watch CBS and WTKR programming.

Charter, Metrocast, Mediacom and Time Warner subscribers, as well as customers of other smaller cable companies, are also affected. We are working with all of these cable companies to provide workarounds to their systems until we can restore WTKR’s over-the-air transmission. Cox, Verizon and DishNetwork customers should not be affected by this outage.