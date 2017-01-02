Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans, Isaiah Ford, and Bucky Hodges declare for NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies offense continued it’s attrition on Monday, as junior quarterback Jerod Evans, and junior wide receiver Isaiah Ford declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. They join former Salem High tight end Bucky Hodges as Hokies declaring with a year of eligibility left.

Evans threw for 3,552 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ford leaves Virginia Tech as the all-time leading receiver, finishing with 2,967 yards and 24 touchdowns in three years. Ford recorded 1,094 yards and a career-high 79 receptions this season.