New Year means new toll rates for Hampton Roads drivers

HAMPTON ROADS - Drivers in Hampton Roads are already paying toll rate increases. The new rates went into effect over the weekend.

For the Elizabeth River Tunnels, drivers with an E-ZPass are going to pay $0.40 more during regular hours, and $0.45 more during peak hours.

Registered Pay by Plate customers will be charged $0.80 more per trip during regular hours, and $0.85 more during peak hours.

Unregistered pay by plate customers will be charged $1.20 more per trip.

The Jordan Bridge toll has also increased. This is the first increase since the bridge opened in 2012.

The increase is $0.25 more for drivers with an E-ZPass, bring the total cost to $2.25 per trip.

Unregistered Pay by Plate customers will be charged $5.00 per trip.

Officials did away with the Registered Pay by Plate option for the Jordan Bridge this year.

Check out the graphics below to find out how much more you will pay this year if you use these toll roads ten times a week for the whole year. (Calculations are done with peak hour rates.)

You may be eligible for toll relief. Click here to find out the deadline and whether or not you qualify.