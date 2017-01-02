Judge found dead inside Virginia courthouse New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. - Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee, of Hopewell, was found dead in his office at the Prince George County Courthouse Sunday night, according to Prince George County Police.

Foul play was not suspected in the 60-year-old judge's New Year's Day death, according to investigators.

"During the evening hours of January 1st, police and fire/EMS were called to the Prince George County Courthouse regarding an unresponsive male," a news release from Prince George County Police Chief W. Keith Early stated. "Upon arrival, they found the deceased judge in his office."

Lee, a 6th District Circuit Court judge, had practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years and was appointed as a Circuit Court Judge in 2012.

"Prince George County Police Department, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is further investigating," the statement continued.