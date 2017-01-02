Gloucester 19-year-old dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 19-year-old woman involved in a crash that happened on Christmas Day has died from her injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in King & Queen County on Route 14 at the intersection of Route 644.

According to police, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous was traveling west on Route 14 when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle came back into the roadway, crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Honda Civic head on. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to overturn.

Peggy Didlake, 74, was driving the Buick. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Brianna Sulc, the driver of the Honda, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital immediately after the crash. She died on December 29.

Both people were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Didlake was charged with reckless driving. Police say fatigue was a factor in the crash.