First Warning Forecast: Tracking a soggy start to 2017

Tracking a soggy start to 2017….Keep your rain gear handy. We’re tracking a messy start to the year.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, we’ll have to dodge some rain at times as a front remains stalled across the area. The rain could be heavy, capable of producing some flooding in our typical flood prone areas. The steady rain will likely let up a bit by mid-afternoon into the evening. Still, we’ll be left with low clouds, fog and areas of drizzle. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A few low 60s are possible. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with areas of light rain, drizzle and dense fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, more rain is in the forecast as an area of low pressure passes through the area. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Best chances for rain will arrive by mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

The rain will clear the coast by Wednesday, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Then, much colder air moves in with a strong cold front by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the lower 40s on both days. We are watching a chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday morning. As of now, moisture looks limited but still worth keeping an eye on.

This Afternoon: Cloudy Skies. Rain (90%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Areas of Drizzle and Dense Fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy Skies. Rain (80%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow Central VA

