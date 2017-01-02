Consumer reports: Compact washers and dryers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because space is tight in your apartment or house doesn’t mean you have to lug your laundry to a laundromat to get it washed.

Consumer Reports just tested about a dozen compact washers and dryers. They are just like regular ones only smaller about 24 inches wide, 34 inches high and the sets can be stacked. Unfortunately, the price tags aren’t smaller. But can they perform as well?

Consumer Reports ran cleaning and efficiency tests on all the compact machines and also measure noise and vibration levels.

A loud washer or dryer may be a deal breaker for some. Turns out, vibration was an issue for many of the compacts. When the washer and dryer pairs we stacked, vibration didn’t change much and in fact it’s one of their drawbacks. But having a washer and dryer in your home may be better than going to a laundromat.

With dryers there are two choices —vented or ventless.

Ventless dryers condense the moisture out of the humid exhaust air instead of venting it outside. This comes in handy if you live in an apartment or condo where you may not have access to an outside wall. Consumer Reports says the $2,700 Bosch 800 series set with a ventless dryer is a very good choice. (The Bosch 800 Series: Washer Model #WAT28402UC and Dryer Model # WTG86402UC)

If you have access to a vent you can opt for a Samsung compact washer and dryer set for about $2,100 (The Samsung compact set: Washer Model # WW2K6800AW and Dryer Model # DV22K6800EW) Both the Bosch and this Samsung offer very good washing and drying performance.