Virginia State Police respond to multiple deadly crashes over New Year’s Holiday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia State Police say they have responded to multiple deadly crashes over the New Year’s Holiday.

The first crash happened on New Year’s Eve at 1:27p.m. when troopers were called to a crash on eastbound Route 58, east of Sadlers Drive, in Greensville County.

According to officers, a 2013 Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on Route 58 when it reduced speed for a 45 miles per hour speed zone. When it reduced speed, a 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer struck the back of the Volkwagen, causing it to veer off the road and into a tree.

The front-seat passenger in the Volkwagen, 61-year-old Sandra Kennedy of Sunrise, Arizona, died of her injuries at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving.

The second crash happened at 9:42 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Troopers were called to investigate a single car crash on I-64 eastbound, west of the I-464 interchange in Chesapeake.

A 1997 Honda Accord, driven by Calata Nashae Cromwell of Chesapeake, was traveling eastbound when it rand off the road and hit a concrete barrier head-on.

Cromwell was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

Later on New Year’s Eve, State Police were called to investigate another single-car crash, this time on Interstate 85 in Brunswick County.

In that crash, a 1993 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I-85 when the driver ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail head-on. Deltoriss Bullock, 30, of Henderson, North Carolina, a backseat passenger in the car, died at the scene.

The fourth fatal crash happened at approximately 8:34 a.m. New Year’s Day in Mathews County.

A 2009 Nissan Verse was traveling westbound on Route 14 while a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound. The two cars collided head-on. At this point, State Police have not determined which car crossed the center line.

Bruce Galen Harris, 66, of Mathews County died at the scene. Harris was the driver of the Nissan.