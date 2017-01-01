Virginia 10th best state to live in, according to study

VIRGINIA – 24/7 Wall St. has named Virginia the 10th best state to live in out of the entire nation.

The financial news company based the results off of educational attainment, poverty and health.

According to the study, Virginia residents are far more likely to be financially stable than most Americans.

The study says a typical household in the Commonwealth earns $66, 262 annually, which is more than the $55,775 median annual household income nationwide. The poverty rate is 11.2 percent, which is one of the lowest in the nation.

At 65 percent, Virginia’s home ownership rate is slightly higher than the national average. 24/7 Wall St. says the average Virginia home is worth more than a quarter million dollars.

Virginia also has the 25th highest life expectancy at birth at 78.5 years.

