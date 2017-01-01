Travel hot spots for 2017

Travel website TripAdvisor announced the Traveler’s Choice Awards for 2017.

Kihei, Hawaii came in as the top destination on the rise in the U.S., while San Jose del Cabo in Mexico ranked number one in the world.

The destinations are ranked by an algorithm measured by year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings.

“The Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise lists are great options for travelers seeking inspiration for fresh, trending places to book in the new year,” said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. “These award-winning locations are emerging in popularity among the TripAdvisor community thanks to their highly-rated options for places to eat, play and stay for travelers.”

Top U.S. Destinations on the Rise:

Top World Destinations on the Rise: