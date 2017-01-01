Suffolk police looking for home invasion suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police need your help finding a man suspected of breaking into a home Sunday morning.

Police say Eugene Darnell Smith, 24, forced his way inside of a home in the 1000 block of Cathedral Drive around 5:50 a.m.

According to police, Smith started firing shots as he entered the home and pulled a gun out on the two residents.

Smith ran away from the scene and is still at large. Police say he is known to carry a gun with him at all times.

He is described as a black male who is 4’11” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.