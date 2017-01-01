Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor

RALEIGH, N.C. – Just minutes after 2017 was ushered in at midnight North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took his oath of office early New Year’s Day, becoming the state’s 75th governor.

It is the honor of my life to be your governor, and to work for all of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/bC9GzHdTtH — Governor Roy Cooper (@nc_governor) January 1, 2017

Cooper beat out Republican Incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory by about 10,000 votes.

Cooper opposes the controversial law that was signed by McCrory in March that limits non-discrimination protections for LGBT people and directs which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

As people were out celebrating and bringing in the New Year, Cooper had his hand on the Bible, surrounded by a small group of friends, family and colleagues.

A bigger public inaugural ceremony will be held January 7th.