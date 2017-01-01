Police: Chase suspect going 113 mph rear-ends state trooper on I-495

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Vienna woman has been taken into custody after police say she lied to a state trooper during a traffic stop, led her on a chase and then rammed her car to escape from her.

Dema Hadieh, 27, was pulled over by Virginia State Trooper A.M. Hoye for going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. Trooper Hoye says Hadieh gave false information during the stop, and when she pressed her about it, Hadieh sped away.

Trooper Hoye followed and called two other troopers for backup, who positioned themselves around Hadieh’s vehicle to stop her. Police say she slammed into Hoye’s vehicle with her Honda at 113 mph, then spun out, run off I-495 and hit a jersey wall.

The Honda caught on fire. Police say Hadieh jumped out of the SUV and tried to run away on foot, but one of the two other troopers detained her. She has been charged with reckless driving, eluding police, and attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Trooper Hoye sustained a minor shoulder injury, and she was treated at the scene.