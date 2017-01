× Meet Austin! Hampton Roads first baby born in 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – One of the first babies of the New Year was born here in Hampton Roads.

Parents Tristan and Tommy say Austin was born at 12:07a.m. at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Tristan says she had no intentions of having the 8lbs, 6oz. baby in 2017 but says it’s an exciting moment.

But it took some time, they tell us Austin was due on December 30th.