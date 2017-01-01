× First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrella, heavy rain at times

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking soggy conditions for the start of the first full week of 2017.



A weak frontal system will stall near the border of Virginia and North Carolina tonight. Rain will begin to arrive from the southwest tonight and continue to develop toward the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Expect moderate to heavy rain heading into Monday morning. Rain chances decrease heading into the afternoon, but we’ll continue to deal with overcast skies. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some light rain and areas of fog heading into Monday night. It will be mild with lows in the lower 50s.

More rain develops heading into Tuesday through the afternoon. Some drier conditions to follow as drier air pushes in. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Another mild night Tuesday, with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mild, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, before a cold front approaches the area. Thursday is still looking mostly dry and cool. Some models are hinting at a little moisture Thursday night into Friday. Could see a little bit of frozen precipitation. There is a lot of uncertainty with models for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. For now, keeping low chances for rain. Much colder temperatures for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Rain develops from the southwest to the northeast (50%). Lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will rise a bit overnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rainy and milder. Rain could become heavy at times, especially in the morning (90%). Scattered showers by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Monday night: A chance for a shower. Areas of fog possible. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

