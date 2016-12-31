Virginia Beach man buys cup of coffee, winning $1M lottery ticket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man bought a winning lottery ticket while stopping by Wawa to purchase his usually cup of coffee on his way to work.

Victor Domingo purchased an Instant Cashout lottery ticket from the Wawa at 4377 Holland Road and won $1,000,000.

Domingo say winning the money feels “crazy” and “unrealistic.”

When he realized he won, the first thing he did was send photos of the winning ticket to friends.

The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.