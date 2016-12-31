× Town Center rings in New Year with “Last Night on the Town”

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Thousands of people will descend onto Town Center today for their annual New Year Celebration.

“Last Night on the Town” kicked off at 2p.m. with family entertainment at Pembroke Mall.

From there, there will be games and live music throughout the night outdoors.

Smash Mouth is one of the many performers you can expect to see at the free event.

This is the fourth year of the event and organizers say they’ve had about 8,000 people in attendance during previous years.

“Last Night on the Town” will end tonight at 12:20 following a fireworks and laser light show.