This driving service can take you AND your car home safely in Virginia Beach, Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Designated driving service Dryver, the nation’s largest personal driver services, will drive you and your car home.

The service is year round, but may be especially helpful for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Dryver offers three different services:

Personal Driver — Hire a personal chauffeur by the hour to drive you around Norfolk/Virginia Beach in the comfort of your own car. Make as many stops as you need and return home safely at the end of the night. Rates range from $14 – $19.95 per hour.

Pickup service — Get you and your car home safely. If you’ve already driven somewhere Norfolk/Virginia Beach and need to be picked up, request pickup service by web, phone, or the Dryver app. A team of drivers will come get both you and your car. Costs $25 for pickup and $3.45 per mile.

Peace of mind plan — If you’re hosting an event or party Norfolk/Virginia Beach, request teams of drivers to get your guests and their cars home safely. Rates range from $45 – $53 per hour.

Click here to enter your zip code to see specific rates.