Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry, rain moves in late

Happy New Year!

A cold front will approach form the northwest overnight. High pressure will slide offshore. Clouds continue to increase overnight, with just a slight chance for a brief sprinkle, otherwise dry and fairly mild. The clouds will keep temperatures rather steady and mild overnight. Lows tonight in the low 40s.

The cold front will drop across the region on Sunday and stall over the Carolinas in the afternoon. There are a few disturbances that could bring us a brief shower during the day, but chances remain low, around 20 percent. Highs in the low 50s. A warm front will be just to the south of us Sunday night into early Monday. We’ll start to see rain developing from the southwest to the northeast Sunday night. Lows Sunday night in the low to mid 40s.

More rain heading into Monday. We could actually see anywhere from 1-1.5 inches. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another system will push in Monday night into Tuesday morning with more rain. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s. We could even see temperatures near 70 in some areas. Conditions will dry out Tuesday night. Wednesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for a passing shower (20%). Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Rain develops from the southwest to the northeast (70%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rainy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

