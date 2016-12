NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were on scene of the auto-pedestrian accident in the 5800 block of Poplar Hall Drive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say both East and West Bound lanes are closed as officers investigate the crash.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

Stay with News 3 for more on this developing story.