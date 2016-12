Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three kids received a special surprised while eating at the Smokey Bones near Pembroke Mall Friday.

After being deployed for seven months on the USS San Jacinto (CG 56) with the Eisenhower Strike Group, Chief Information Technician Travis Rogers surprised his kids at the restaurant.

The children thought their father was coming home Saturday but he actually arrived on Friday!

To top it off, the restaurant paid for his meal!