GRAFTON, Va. – A drug deal in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at Washington Square ended in gunshots.

It happened on December 20 around 4:30 p.m.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, a suspect shot at the other person’s car. Only the car was hit. There were no injuries.

“This isolated incident had absolutely nothing to do with the business, Taco Bell,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.