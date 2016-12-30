Two armed men rob Franklin Subway, assault two female employees

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing the Subway restaurant on 1311 Armory Drive.

On December 29 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Subway in reference to an armed robbery.

Police say the two armed men entered the store and assaulted two female employees. One of the employees was forced to open the safe.

After getting the cash, the two men left the store.

The employees were injured and taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital.

The first robber is described as a light-skinned black man wearing a mask, blue gloves and a red hoodie. He was carrying a black handgun.

The second robber is described as a black man with a medium complexion, wearing a mask, black gloves and a black hoodie. He was also carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward of up to 1,000 while remaining anonymous.