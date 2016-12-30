× Ring in 2017 at ‘Last Night on the Town’

Virginia Beach, Va. – Saturday night we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017!

Town Center at Virginia Beach is hosting it’s 4th Annual ‘Last Night on the Town’ for everyone to come celebrate the New Year together.

It all starts with a kids celebration at Pembroke Mall. It starts at 2pm with a “countdown to New Year’s” happening just before 5pm.

At 5pm over at Town Center, the street entertainment starts and runs through the night. The headliner? Smash Mouth! They take the stage at 10:30pm and play until the countdown begins.

At midnight there will be a Virginia Beach Ball drop and a fireworks show!