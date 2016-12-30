Portsmouth Police need help locating missing Chesapeake teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Monique Wilson of Chesapeake.

Monique was last seen at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday at 6 p.m. She was last seen getting in a dark green 1998 2-door Honda Accord with Virginia tags, VGA-3672.

This car is believed to have been driven by a 20-year-old black male named Marques Porter, who is a person of interest in this case. Marques is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police believe Monique may have been coerced to leave with Marques from the McDonald’s location, and are concerned for her well-being. They have attempted to contact her but still have not heard from her.

If anyone has seen Monique Wilson or Marques Porter, they are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300.