Police preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations 

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – With 2017 just hours away, Town Center is gearing up for their annual “Last Night on the Town” event Saturday night.

The event will include live music, food, and games.

Organizers say last year they had about 8,000 people in attendance.

With the large flow of people, Virginia Beach Police say we can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

They will also offer “do not tow” stickers and will set up checkpoints.

If you’re going to be out drinking, AAA is offering “tipsy tow”.

They will take you and your car home, free of charge.